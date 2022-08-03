Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $676.00 million-$726.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.98 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.38-$4.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.16. 378,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,085. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.