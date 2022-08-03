Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

