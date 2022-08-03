Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.93. The company has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

