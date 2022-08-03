The City of London Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The City of London Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
CTY opened at GBX 412.30 ($5.05) on Wednesday. The City of London Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 363.28 ($4.45) and a one year high of GBX 427 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 624.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 408.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 408.56.
About The City of London Investment Trust
