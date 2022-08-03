Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OM. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Outset Medical Stock Up 3.7 %

OM traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,919. The company has a market cap of $932.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $60.33.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $1,611,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 147.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 1,860.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 93,589 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

