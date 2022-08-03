The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $554.26

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 554.26 ($6.79) and traded as high as GBX 566 ($6.94). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 565 ($6.92), with a volume of 190,390 shares.

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £758.96 million and a PE ratio of 378.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 553.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 562.23.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.