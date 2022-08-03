The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Raised by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 12.1% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Progressive worth $46,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

