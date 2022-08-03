TigerCash (TCH) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $400,670.37 and $1.46 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,822.95 or 0.99849522 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange.

TigerCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.