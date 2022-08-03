Tixl Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tixl coin can now be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Tixl has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency.

Buying and Selling Tixl

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

