Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang Sells 1,070 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $16,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,558,207 shares in the company, valued at $39,498,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Aman Narang sold 428 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $5,923.52.

Toast Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TOST stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,005,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toast by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 825.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

