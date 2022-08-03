TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BLD traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $205.29. 7,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,303. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.54.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 82.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 62.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $2,433,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

