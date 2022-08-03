TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
TopBuild Price Performance
NYSE BLD traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $205.29. 7,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,303. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.
See Also
