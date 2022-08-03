TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.70 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.45). 456,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,384,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.70 ($1.48).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.90) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 270 ($3.31).

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £934.58 million and a PE ratio of 11,850.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.94.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.