Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 99,466 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the average volume of 75,156 call options.

Affirm Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $31.89. 520,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,448,650. Affirm has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,107,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.