Transcodium Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Transcodium has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $35,462.37 and approximately $49.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

