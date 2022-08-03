Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIG. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE RIG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,496,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,326,502. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. Transocean’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $240,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $159,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,968 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Transocean by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Transocean by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 535,577 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

