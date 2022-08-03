Travala.com 1-Day Volume Hits $14.98 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Travala.com has a market cap of $42.56 million and approximately $14.98 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00617576 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035803 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,574,537 coins. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala.

Travala.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

