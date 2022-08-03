Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 223,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.1 days.
Tremor International Price Performance
Shares of TTTPF stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.
About Tremor International
