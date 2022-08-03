Tribe Reaches One Day Volume of $2.68 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Tribe has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $72.29 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,116.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032264 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Tribe Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

