TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.39 million.

NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.53.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $58,612.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at $936,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,941 shares of company stock valued at $344,389. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after buying an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

