Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.33

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 619663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.0826 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 43.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

