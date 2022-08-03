Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $418.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,829. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

