Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,583 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. 102,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,412,728. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

