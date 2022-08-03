Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 28,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.70. 271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

