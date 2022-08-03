Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,570 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.04 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.