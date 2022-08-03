Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.02. 23,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

