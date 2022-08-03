Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 6,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 20.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,601,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,855,000 after buying an additional 273,112 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 372,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after buying an additional 275,147 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.56. 1,053,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $70.04 and a 52-week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

