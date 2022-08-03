U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 143,808 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,808 shares during the quarter. Hawaiian accounts for about 3.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hawaiian worth $98,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 2,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after buying an additional 1,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 280,815 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 407,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 89,887 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

HA traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $806.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.91. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

