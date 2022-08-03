U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 700,041 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 198.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,041 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.59% of Silvercorp Metals worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,734,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,662,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 359,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 120,335 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 57,655 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

SVM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 37,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,275. The company has a market capitalization of $449.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.95. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.05 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

