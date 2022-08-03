U S Global Investors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 545.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after purchasing an additional 42,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 655,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after purchasing an additional 143,596 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 177,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,312. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

