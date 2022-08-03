U S Global Investors Inc. Has $66.42 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,441 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 46,122 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises 2.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Expedia Group worth $66,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average of $152.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

