U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Get Rating) by 212.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 263,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock remained flat at $24.43 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,522. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

