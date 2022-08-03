U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $229,000 in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Danaos by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 9.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 4.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,905. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $83.16.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Danaos had a net margin of 81.06% and a return on equity of 29.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 21.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Danaos’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

DAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

