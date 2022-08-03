U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. 33,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,937. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.30.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

