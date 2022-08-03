U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,372 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for about 1.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ryanair worth $32,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.
Ryanair Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of RYAAY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,893. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.62) to €19.50 ($20.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.59) to €19.20 ($19.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.48) to €19.20 ($19.79) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.