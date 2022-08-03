U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,372 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for about 1.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ryanair worth $32,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYAAY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,893. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.62) to €19.50 ($20.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.59) to €19.20 ($19.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.48) to €19.20 ($19.79) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

