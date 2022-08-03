U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold accounts for about 0.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $15,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.55. 6,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,091. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

