U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 18,000 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,994,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in NIO by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Stock Performance

NIO traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,963,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NIO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

