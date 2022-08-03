Ubiq 1-Day Volume Tops $1,893.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $1,893.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Apple (AMB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.
- Expanse (EXP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Ubiq Coin Profile
UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ubiq
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
