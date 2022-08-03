UBS Group Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $136.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $8.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,252,274. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.33. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

