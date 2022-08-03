UBS Group Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $58.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TAP. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

TAP stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $2,722,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

