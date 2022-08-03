Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Increased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $376.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.