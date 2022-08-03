Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.81. Under Armour shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 55,138 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.
Under Armour Trading Up 3.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour
In related news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Under Armour by 100.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
