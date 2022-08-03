Unistake (UNISTAKE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,155.00

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded up 14% against the dollar. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $12,155.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00619652 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035305 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,855,527 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

