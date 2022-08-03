United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

UAL stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 10,155,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,763,931. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.29. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

