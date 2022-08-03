Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.14. 57,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,790. The company has a market capitalization of $883.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. Unitil has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Institutional Trading of Unitil

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Unitil by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Unitil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unitil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTL. Bank of America cut shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Unitil

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.