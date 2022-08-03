Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTLGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.14. 57,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,790. The company has a market capitalization of $883.95 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. Unitil has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Institutional Trading of Unitil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Unitil by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Unitil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Unitil by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unitil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTL. Bank of America cut shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Earnings History for Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

