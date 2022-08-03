USDX [Kava] Reaches 1-Day Volume of $291,413.00 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $114.59 million and $291,413.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,341.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00590294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00265098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00044377 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001340 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013488 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002367 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 117,870,665 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

