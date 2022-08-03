Vale S.A. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3907 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Vale has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vale to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

VALE opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vale by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

