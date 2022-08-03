Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Decreased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,850 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 2.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $65,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.64. The stock had a trading volume of 65,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,679. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.72. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

