Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Insider Activity

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $2,120,423. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.