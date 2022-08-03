Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.91. 190,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,831,980. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

