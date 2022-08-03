Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $379.02. The company had a trading volume of 96,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,590. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

